The 2020 Viaero Summer Jam Concert is canceled and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo will go on without spectators, according to a press release from Nebraskaland Days.
The changes were made "after consulting with area health officials and reviewing the information we have available at our disposal," said the press release.
Tickets bought for the Thursday through Saturday Rodeo and next week's concerts will be refunded in full, according to the release.
The remaining events previously scheduled are under review and schedule changes will be announced as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.