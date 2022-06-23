 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Nebraskaland Days concertgoers can ride shuttle buses

North Platte Public Transit will offer $10 round-trip shuttle bus service to Friday’s and Saturday’s Nebraskaland Days concerts at the Wild West Arena.

Buses will run from five general locations to the arena at half-hour intervals between 6 and 9 p.m., the city bus service said in a press release.

Return service will start 30 minutes after the end of each night’s 7 p.m. concert bill. Dropoff and pickup will be close to the arena’s admission gates.

Three of the five shuttle-bus departure areas will link North Platte hotels and motels to the arena, North Platte Public Transit said.

Locations served by each shuttle are:

» Area 1: Motel 6, 1520 S. Jeffers St.; Ramada by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers; Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road; Super 8, 220 W. Eugene Ave.; Days Inn, 3102 S. Jeffers; Fairfield Inn & Suites, 319 W. South River Road.

» Area 2: Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers; North Platte Inn & Suites, 1209 S. Dewey St.; Hampton Inn, 200 Platte Oasis Parkway; Quality Inn, 2901 S. Jeffers.

» Area 3: Hospitality Inn, 501 Halligan Drive; Travelodge by Wyndham, 451 Halligan; Tru by Hilton, 2400 Halligan; Comfort Inn & Suites, 2809 Halligan; La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2600 Eagles Wings Place; Studio 6, 2701 Halligan; America’s Best Value Inn, 602 E. Fourth St.

» Area 4: North Platte Public Service Department parking lot, 1402 N. Jeffers.

» Area 5: Parkade Plaza parking lot (west end), 235 E. Sixth St.

