The smaller version of Nebraskaland Days will come complete with a pair of reduced capacity concerts on August 14th and 15th. Legendary band .38 Special will kick off the Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 14. The series will conclude with country star Granger Smith on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. Visit nebraskalanddays.com for more information.
“Music is an essential component of our heritage, and if at all possible we wanted to give fans the opportunity to see a show while being responsible about how we go about it,” said Executive Director David Fudge.
The reopening plan for the Wild West Arena calls for capacities capped at 75%. But organizers have committed to operating well below that limit.
“This isn’t the year to push the envelope,” Fudge said. “Our shows will have a special seating plan utilizing picnic tables on the arena floor, each spaced out and limited to six people per table. So we’ll be closer to 25% capacity for these two shows.”
After more than four decades together, .38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. And at every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance, according to a press release. The band’s many gold and platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.
With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance” and more — Timeless hits that remain a staple of radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord.
Over the course of his groundbreaking career, Granger Smith has amassed a massive audience now known as “Yee Yee Nation” built through heavy touring and grassroots fan engagement. He has a social media following of over 6 million and over a quarter of a billion online video views.
Smith broke onto the national scene with “Remington,” an album that garnered him the No. 1 single “Backroad Song” (Billboard Country Airplay, Mediabase and Music Row charts). Smith also received a BMI Country Award for writing, producing, publishing (Climbing Windmills Music) and performing “Backroad Song.” “Backroad Song” was one of the Top 10 most played country singles of 2016, according to Mediabase, and has been certified RIAA Gold. The follow-up smash, “If The Boot Fits,” reached the Top 5.
