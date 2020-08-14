Nebraskaland National Bank staff surprised North Platte Catholic Schools teachers Thursday with a $100 gift certificate each to use at their discretion, the school said in a press release.
NPCS hosted its faculty in-service meeting on Thursday for the staff as it prepares to begin the school year.
“We are grateful for the sacrifices our teachers make in educating our children. We understand the challenges they must be facing as they return to school and hope this gift helps make the transition a little easier,” said Mike Jacobson, Nebraskaland National Bank president and CEO.
