Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the West Central District Health Department on Wednesday. All the cases are from Lincoln County and are under investigation, WCDHD said in a Facebook post.
Six of the cases were identified on Tuesday, three more were identified on Wednesday, the post said.
That brings the total cases in Lincoln County to 272, while the entire six-county district totaled 288. Of those cases, 178 of are active, 107 people have recovered and there has been three deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.