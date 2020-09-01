North Carolina men stopped on I-80 with more than 1,7000 pounds of marijuana

Two North Carolina men were arrested on suspicion of multiple drug charges Monday evening after more than 1,700 pounds of marijuana and roughly 60 pounds of THC was found in their vehicle.
The arrest came after members of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a cargo van near the rest area on westbound Interstate 80 for a vehicle defect at 5:50 p.m.
During the traffic stop, a deputy asked for and received permission to search the van. The deputy used a K9-unit for the search and found approximately 1,745 pounds of marijuana and the THC concealed in cardboard boxes marked as coffee.
Both the driver, a Belmont, North Carolina, man; and the male passenger from Gastonia, North Carolina, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of THC with intent
possession to distribute and possession of drug money.
