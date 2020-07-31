AMC Theaters is scheduled to reopen its cinemas across the country next month, but the North Platte location will not be included.
In fact, the doors for the theater at the Platte River Mall, are closed for good — at least under the AMC umbrella.
A web search for the North Platte theater leads you to its AMC link. A subsequent click on it leads to a homepage that carries the message, “AMC Classic North Platte 6 has closed. We hope to see you at a nearby AMC theater.”
The closest location to North Platte is in Grand Island. There are a handful of movie theaters are either located in or are about an hour’s drive of the city — the Fox Theatre, the Star Theater in Curtis, Majestic Theatre in Lexington, Prairie Theater in Ogallala, Carver Cinemas in McCook and the Tiffany Theater in Broken Bow.
Attempts to contact AMC Theater representatives were unsuccessful, and local management declined to comment.
The North Platte location has been closed since March 16, along with other AMC properties in the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest cinema chain, announced last Thursday that it would reopen its U.S. movie theaters in mid- to late August. It is the second time that the company has pushed back a reopening date.
The company had aimed to reopen its theaters in mid-July, but in late June pushed that plan back a few weeks. The company’s reworked plans called to open 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.
Movie theaters remain in a precarious limbo. Without new releases, U.S. indoor theaters and drive-ins that are open have played mostly older films and a smattering of smaller new releases.
Before the recent spike in the coronavirus crisis, theater chains sought to assure moviegoers with protocols like limiting theaters to 25% to 50% capacity and cleaning seats in between showings.
But months of closed theaters and no new product has put enormous pressure on an already stressed business.
AMC Theaters recently reached a debt deal to help itself remain solvent.
This article contains information from The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.