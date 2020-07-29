There will not be an Arts in the Park in North Platte this fall for the first time in the show’s nearly half-century history.
The decision to cancel the event was made Wednesday morning and organizers announced the move in a Facebook post shortly afterward. The craft show had been scheduled for Sept. 13 at Cody Park
Marilee Hyde, who has been the event director for its 46-year history, said the choice was a difficult one but seemed the smartest move given the social distancing concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said it was made after consultation with representatives of the West Central District Health Department as well as Mayor Dwight Livingston.
“I’m sure there are going to be people on both sides of the fence (on the decision),” Hyde said. “There are going to be people who will be really bummed that we did (cancel), but then a lot of artists are probably thankful that we did.”
She added it was a first for Arts in the Park.
“We’ve had to maybe postpone it a week because of rain,but never have we canceled it before,” Hyde said. “We just didn’t see a way to do it (this year) and do it safely.”
Hyde said the fall event typically attracts 150 artists’ booths and crowds between 5,000 and 6,000 for the one-day event. She said the numbers for both likely would have been down this year. Even then, she said, meeting social distancing guidelines would have been a challenge.
She said each booth is a 12-by-14-foot space, and one recommendation this year was that every other booth space would have been empty.
“I reached out to (organizers) who recently had (art) shows and they said they didn’t have very good attendance,” Hyde said. “We would have had to limit the number of people (attending) as well as the artists and crafters.
“We could have spread out (the booths) more, but you have a large number of people milling up and down the rows. There were still a number of things that I couldn’t really control. It just seemed like the right decision.”
The move comes after the Spring Fling show, scheduled for the start of May, was canceled as well.
Hyde has turned her attention to next year to prepare a plan.
“I have all (fall and winter) to map (the site) if social distancing is still a thing next spring,” Hyde said. “We are disappointed now, but in a way we are glad that a decision has been made. We’ll be back at it again next year, hopefully.”
