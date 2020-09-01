City Council members Tuesday adopted three amendments to North Platte’s proposed rewrite of its housing-maintenance codes before advancing it to a final vote Sept. 15.
An ordinance making the updates won 7-1 second-round approval after the council removed duplicate language involving firepits and tweaked two other sections.
None of their amendments affected the measure’s main purpose of giving the city’s Development Department and especially its building inspectors clearer authority to enforce building health and safety codes.
The ordinance would replace the words “health inspector” with “building inspector” in 21 places, reflecting that the city hasn’t employed a health inspector since the job’s last occupant retired in 1981.
Councilman Ed Rieker, who cast the lone “no” vote against first-round approval Aug. 18, offered the amendments to answer complaints offered by residents in private contacts and past council meetings.
His colleagues voted 8-0 to strip language that would have copied firepit regulations in the city’s fire code into the housing code.
Rieker first proposed to remove only a requirement that firepits be “commercially manufactured,” a sore point expressed by some residents in May and August.
The council opted instead for language saying firepits would be governed by city fire codes, which currently retain the “commercially manufactured” requirement.
Members then voted 7-1 for Rieker amendments dropping a requirement to fix cracked plaster in homes — while still saying “loose plaster” must be fixed — and saying spray-painting of motor vehicles must be done inside an “approved spray booth.”
Rieker proposed instead that vehicles could be spray-painted “inside a completely enclosed building or structure,” such as a garage.
Some council members asked the Fire Department to advise them before Sept. 15 whether that would pose hazards or explosive risks from spray-paint fumes in enclosed areas. Fire Marshal George Lewis was absent Tuesday.
Councilman Andrew Lee joined his colleagues in stripping the firepit language, but he voted against Rieker’s other amendments and second-round approval of the amended ordinance.
In other business, the council:
» Gave final approval to an ordinance rezoning land at 1815 E. Sixth St. and 1905 E. Sixth St. to I-1 light industrial for future commercial or industrial storage buildings.
Council members, who gave the ordinance first-round approval Aug. 18, waived their rule requiring a third “yes” vote. They approved a related land-use amendment and replat at the previous meeting.
» Accepted “certificates of completion” for a “sewer extension district” in the 4400 and 4500 blocks of South Buffalo Bill Avenue and a “water connection district” on East 10th Street east of Roosevelt Avenue.
The council will sit as a board of equalization Sept. 15 to approve an assessment schedule for the sewer district and a “schedule of benefits” for the water district.
» Renewed a series of interlocal agreements, including 911 emergency dispatching for Lincoln County, the city of Gothenburg and Priority Medical Transport LLC, as part of a seven-item “consent agenda.”
