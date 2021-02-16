North Platte City Council approves Planning Commission review of tax increment financing for Newberry Access plot

Neither a Newberry Access “substandard and blighted” study nor a long list of updates to parking regulations took much time Tuesday for North Platte City Council members to process.
The evening’s most extensive debate instead involved proposed new North Platte Public Transit software, with some members objecting it amounted to too much state and federal intrusion into riders’ privacy.
In the end, all three items won relatively easy approval during a 1½-hour meeting held amid uncertainty whether another round of cold-related rolling blackouts might turn out the lights in the council chamber.
“Please pull out your candles if that happens,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher quipped to the audience as the session began.
Council members voted 8-0 to have the city Planning Commission review whether a quartet of parcels totaling 374 acres meets state standards to be made eligible for tax increment financing.
Most of the strip, stretching along Newberry’s east side from the city sewer treatment plant to Interstate 80 Exit 179, was rezoned for I-2 heavy industrial use in September.
The southernmost parcel, in the I-80 interchange’s northeast quadrant, was left then in B-2 highway commercial zoning after first being proposed for industrial zoning.
It’s also the only privately owned parcel. The city owns the northern two, home to two abandoned sewer lagoons, while a State of Nebraska maintenance yard connects them to the I-80 property.
Tuesday night’s vote sets up a March 23 Planning Commission public hearing on the Hanna:Keelan Associates study, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark. The council would consider the panel’s recommendation later.
Councilman Ty Lucas said he’s “excited to see this area considered” for TIF eligibility, given the city’s need for more industrial development and the strip’s location near the sewer plant.
“This is a very challenging area to develop with the soils, the floodplain and all that,” Lucas said.
Council members likewise praised City Engineer Brent Burklund and city staff before voting 8-0 to adopt the three-page list of changes to parking zones and times to catch up city codes with current conditions.
Burklund cited a handful of new changes beyond ones already publicly noted that double parking times in all or parts of three Canteen District lots from two to four hours.
The longer times apply throughout the lots on North Jeffers at Fourth and Fifth streets, as well as the eastern two rows of the lot at East Sixth Street and Bailey Avenue.
Other notable changes include:
» Allowing two-hour parking on both sides of East Third Street in front of the Federal Building between Bailey and North Chestnut.
With both the building’s former federal courthouse and post office spaces now closed, the U.S. General Services Administration sought the change for patients visiting the new Veterans Affairs clinic, Burklund said.
» Adding 30 minutes to the 15-minute loading zones in front of eight elementary, middle and private schools. The 15-minute limits will now apply from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
» Removing three weekday no-parking zones on sections of West A, North Grant and North Jefferson streets near North Platte High School. Most faculty, staff and students are using the NPHS parking lot, Burklund said.
But the council’s eventual 7-1 approval of new software for the city’s bus service didn’t reflect the length of debate time members consumed.
The final vote allows Kelliher to complete acquisition of a CTS Software scheduling, reporting and security package to replace a homegrown but stopgap spreadsheet package in use since 2015.
Information Systems Director Les Green said the CTS package, one of several now approved by the state and federal governments, provides “same-day ride” scheduling that approved software available in 2015 couldn’t do.
Federal funds will pay for the $40,190 cost of the system, which includes security cameras on board all city buses, and all but $1,000 a year of maintenance costs, Green said.
Council members Ed Rieker and Donna Tryon objected to the new system’s recording of bus riders’ names, a requirement Public Transit Director Marilee Hyde said Washington imposed after the 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“When we accept money from the federal government, we accept what the government tells us to do,” Rieker said. “I don’t think this is a good road to be on.”
Tryon moved to table the item, saying the city instead should look into paying the entire cost of operating North Platte Public Transit in order to escape state and federal requirements.
“Overall, I want to get the government out of our pocket,” she said.
But Tryon’s motion died for lack of a second, with other council members saying the CTS package and its cameras also offer more information for law enforcement if a criminal either rides the system or attacks a rider.
Councilman Pete Volz said the bus service “provides a tremendous service to the people of North Platte,” while Council President Jim Nisley noted that businesses regularly collect people’s names and information through credit-card use and personal electronics.