North Platte City Council approves Planning Commission review of tax increment financing for Newberry Access plot

It’s also the only privately owned parcel. The city owns the northern two, home to two abandoned sewer lagoons, while a State of Nebraska maintenance yard connects them to the I-80 property.

Tuesday night’s vote sets up a March 23 Planning Commission public hearing on the Hanna:Keelan Associates study, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark. The council would consider the panel’s recommendation later.

Councilman Ty Lucas said he’s “excited to see this area considered” for TIF eligibility, given the city’s need for more industrial development and the strip’s location near the sewer plant.

“This is a very challenging area to develop with the soils, the floodplain and all that,” Lucas said.

Council members likewise praised City Engineer Brent Burklund and city staff before voting 8-0 to adopt the three-page list of changes to parking zones and times to catch up city codes with current conditions.

Burklund cited a handful of new changes beyond ones already publicly noted that double parking times in all or parts of three Canteen District lots from two to four hours.