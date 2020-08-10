North Platte City Council members will get down to serious budget-setting business Tuesday evening with their first regular nonvoting “work session” on next year’s spending plan.
Council members will convene at 4:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St. They’ve reserved the same times Wednesday and Thursday for possible additional work sessions.
While annual one- to three-day August work sessions are typical for the council, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon offered a preview of possible budget cuts at a special July 22 council meeting.
The draft budget to be discussed Tuesday night duplicates those projected cuts. It also adds projected income and spending for the city’s other departments — particularly Municipal Light & Water — which weren’t available for the earlier work session.
Projected spending for the city’s general fund would fall by 2.67% under Kibbon’s first-draft document when compared with the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
But most city departments would see their spending reduced by 4% to 17.6% in that preliminary spending plan. Council members will have the final say on budget details.
Kibbon attributed the tighter proposed budget to the fiscal uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as plans to implement a formal city cash reserve, as long recommended by the city’s Grand Island auditing firm.
“I haven’t received comments from any council member” or the public on the initial budget proposals after the July work session, he said Monday afternoon.
The council expects to hold its formal 2020-21 public hearing on the budget during its regular meeting Sept. 1. A final vote on adoption would follow at a Sept. 3 special meeting.
