North Platte’s full first-draft city budget for 2020-21 would barely rise overall while cutting the equivalent of 13½ city positions.
City Council members reviewed details of the $147.3 million draft budget Tuesday with City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and City Finance Director Dawn Miller at their second nonvoting budget “work session” of the summer.
That figure includes the proposed 2.7% general-fund cut that Kibbon unveiled July 22, along with draft budgets for Municipal Light & Water and 23 other miscellaneous funds.
The combined budget would rise just 0.4% over the $146.7 million budget for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
Next year’s draft budget would cut spending by 11.6% for ML&W’s electric, water and sewer operations. The utility, a self-supporting “enterprise fund,” receives no property taxes.
ML&W’s projected spending would fall from $66.8 million to $59.1 million, while general-fund spending would decline from $32.4 million to $31.6 million if the council adopts the draft budget without changes.
Spending for Iron Eagle Golf Course, which now operates separately from the general fund, would fall 14.9% from $559,613 to $476,249.
Total spending for funds outside the general fund and ML&W would rise from $47.5 million to $56.2 million. Much of that increase reflects past and ongoing paving, water and sewer projects financed through street or utility bonds.
Total “full-time equivalent” city jobs for all departments would fall from 427 to 413½.
ML&W’s net employment would rise from 71 to 73, but departments under the general fund would fall from 344 to 328½. Iron Eagle’s net 12 employees would remain stable.
Some money saved from job cuts would be used in formally establishing a city cash reserve fund, a step long recommended by its auditing firm.
The city’s proposed property tax request would be unchanged from this year at nearly $4.41 million. But the 2020-21 budget projects a $150,000 decline in city sales-tax income due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s likely property tax rate will become clearer by Aug. 20, when the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office certifies 2020 taxable values.
The council plans its annual budget hearing during its Sept. 1 regular meeting. It would vote on the budget at a special meeting Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.