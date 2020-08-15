About two-thirds of Tuesday’s lengthy North Platte City Council agenda deals with matters reviewed by the city’s Planning Commission during a two-hour-plus meeting July 28.
In addition, council members will be asked to approve Mayor Dwight Livingston’s nominations of Tristen Winder and Nelson Jett to the nine-member panel.
They would replace veterans Greg Wilke, the commission’s current chairman, and Pat Smith.
The nominations appear on the council’s 10-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
A trio of replats endorsed by the Planning Commission last month also appear on the consent agenda.
One would split a business building and duplex near West Sixth and Sycamore streets into separate lots. The others would create new lots while extending West William Avenue between Ash and Oak streets and Sunrise Drive west of Menards from U.S. Highway 83 to South Willow Street.
Non-planning and zoning items on the consent agenda include renewal of the city’s nonexclusive franchise agreement with Spectrum Mid-America LLC, Charter Communications’ cable TV brand.
The following items reviewed last month by the Planning Commission will be handled separately by the council, with public hearings preceding votes:
» A conditional use permit so River’s Edge Golf Course can build “stay and play” duplexes on its property, the former North Platte Country Club course north of Rodeo Road.
» A land-use amendment and rezoning ordinance so a residential building at 1220 S. Willow St. can become the new home of Family Hearing Specialists LLC.
A split Planning Commission endorsed both measures, with dissenters saying seller Faulhaber Properties LLC and buyers Bruce and Sherri Dodson should have sought a conditional use permit.
The rezoning proposal would change the property’s zoning from R-2 to H-1 given its nearness to Great Plains Health.
» A master-plan amendment, which drew a 4-4 tie vote from the planning panel, for an existing 13-pad mobile-home court at 1402 E. Third St. enabling up to six RVs or campers to be parked on vacant pads there for no more than six months.
» A trio of items that would divide property at 1815 E. Sixth St. and 1905 E. Sixth St. into four lots and rezone it from R-3 single-family and multifamily residential to I-1 industrial.
Stephen and Debbi Simpson and Benny and Angela Robinson envision large commercial or industrial storage buildings on the land.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended a needed land-use amendment, rezoning request and replat.
» A recommended policy manual for the future use of “PACE financing” for energy-efficiency projects within the city.
The council May 19 enacted an ordinance authorizing the technique, known as “property assessed clean energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.