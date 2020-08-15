A revised update to North Platte’s housing maintenance codes will return to the City Council for first-round debate Tuesday.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., includes nearly two dozen action items.
However, an agenda item launching the next stages of Chief Development Inc.’s one-year-old, three-pronged development plan will be withdrawn because it was submitted prematurely.
It would have asked the council to refer a study to the Planning Commission on whether Chief’s intended commercial and “senior living” sites between the South Platte River and Interstate 80 should be declared “substandard and blighted” and thus eligible for tax increment financing.
Though the study itself is ready, Chief needs to have the sites annexed into the city limits first, President and General Manager Roger Bullington said Friday. Preparations for that stage are continuing.
Work is nearly complete on Phase 1, Chief’s warehouse-based Iron Trail Industrial Park just north of Twin Rivers Business Park and west of the Walmart Distribution Center.
Discussion and an initial vote on the housing-code ordinance’s second draft will occur after council members act on a 10-item “consent agenda.”
They had given initial approval to the measure’s first draft May 19, but they set that version aside so a special five-member committee could pare back its scope from its source international “model code.”
As in the previous draft, the revised ordinance would formally put the city’s Development Department in general and its two building inspectors in particular in charge of enforcing health and safety regulations on existing structures.
It also substitutes “building inspector” for “health inspector” 21 different times in city codes, reflecting the absence of the latter since the last health inspector retired 40 years ago and wasn’t replaced.
See Tuesday’s Telegraph for a more extensive discussion of the draft housing-code ordinance and related community efforts to address housing conditions in North Platte.
Also Tuesday, the council will decide whether to approve an Elsie construction firm’s $232,369 bid to repave a deteriorating residential stretch of West Reid Avenue and South Spruce Street.
Shelco Construction’s bid was well under that from Paulsen Inc. of Cozad, which bid $289,369. The project also includes curb, gutter, sidewalk and driveway replacement.
The council in May adopted an ordinance creating a “paving district” to repair the linked streets, which sit north and east of Adams Middle School.
