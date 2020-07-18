A five-member committee will update North Platte City Council members Tuesday on possible revisions to a proposed housing-code ordinance last debated in May.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will be the council’s second and last regular meeting for July but only the first of the week.
Council members also will hold a non-voting “work session” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, which will feature their first public discussion on the city’s 2020-21 budget.
The proposed ordinance, which received first-round council approval May 19, would generally conform North Platte’s housing codes to the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code.
It would formally vest enforcement of health and safety regulations on existing structures in the Development Department and reassign duties of the city’s health inspector — a position unfilled for 40 years — to its building inspectors.
Though the city’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended the ordinance’s adoption May 27, it drew some public criticism then for being too complicated and too dependent on “model codes.”
No additional council votes have been held since then on the ordinance. None will be taken Tuesday, either, according to the City Council agenda.
The five-member committee was formed in the wake of the May meetings to review the proposed housing-code changes and recommend others, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in a council memorandum.
Committee members will answer the council’s questions Tuesday on their suggestions, which will go back for possible further Planning Commission changes July 28 before returning to the council.
Four committee members are city officials: Fire Marshal George Lewis, Building Inspector Dave Hahn, Planning Administrator Judy Clark and Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf, a real estate agent.
The fifth member, former Councilwoman Judy Pederson, is part of an informal group of community members that has pushed for more effective health and safety regulations for existing North Platte homes.
In other business Tuesday, the council will:
» Hold a public hearing and take an initial vote on an ordinance renewing NorthWestern Energy’s long-standing natural gas service franchise.
NorthWestern has been a North Platte utilities provider since 1924, when it acquired the private North Platte Light & Power Co. It continued providing natural gas service after the city bought out its electric transmission system in 1940 and founded today’s Municipal Light & Water.
The firm’s most recent gas franchise was adopted in 1995, Kibbon said. The proposed renewal would comply with a 2003 state law that gave regulatory authority once covered by city gas franchises to the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
NorthWestern would continue to pay an “occupation tax” for its gas service at the current rate set by the city, Kibbon said.
» Consider second-round approval of a rezoning ordinance related to a lot split the council approved July 7 near Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district headquarters.
The ordinance would rezone a home and its newly created 200-foot-square lot at 4114 Victoria Lane from A-1 “transitional agricultural” to R-3 residential.
Council members unanimously advanced the ordinance while approving a land-use amendment and a subdivision plan separating the lot from a larger parcel.
» Decide whether to accept “certificates of completion” for sewer extension work near the east Interstate 80 interchange and the reconstruction of East Philip Avenue from Jeffers to Cottonwood streets. Both were done in 2019.
If the council does so, assessment schedules for affected property owners would be considered at the next council meeting Aug. 4.
» Hold an executive session, if necessary, on personnel or litigation issues.
