After holding its public hearing on their proposed 2020-21 budget, the North Platte City Council will hold second-round debate Tuesday on an ordinance updating the city’s housing maintenance codes.
Council members, who gave the ordinance 7-1 initial approval Aug. 18, would have to vote “yes” one more time Sept. 15 if they advance the measure Tuesday.
It would put the city’s Development Department in general and its building inspectors in particular in charge of enforcing building health and safety regulations.
It would change the words “health inspector” to “building inspector” 21 times, reflecting the absence of a health inspector to fulfill the role since the most recent one retired in 1981.
Tuesday’s last agenda item will unveil the city’s “request for proposal” seeking someone to buy or lease Iron Eagle Golf Course. Proposals would be due Sept. 29.
Council action isn’t required to send out the RFP, but council members may officially support it if they wish, City Administrator Matt Kibbon said.
In other business, the council will:
» Consider second-round approval of an ordinance rezoning land at 1815 E. Sixth St. and 1905 E. Sixth St. to I-1 light industrial for future commercial or industrial storage buildings.
The council gave first-round approval to that ordinance Aug. 18, while also approving a related land-use amendment and replat.
» Decide whether to accept “certificates of completion” for a “sewer extension district” in the 4400 and 4500 blocks of South Buffalo Bill Avenue and a “water connection district” on East 10th Street east of Roosevelt Avenue.
If they’re accepted, the council would sit as a board of equalization Sept. 15 to set assessment schedules for affected properties.
» Renew several interlocal agreements as part of a seven-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member requests separate votes on one or more items.
Among other services, the agreements would continue 911 emergency dispatching for Lincoln County, the city of Gothenburg and Priority Medical Transport LLC; share road maintenance and emergency management services with the county; and provide a Police Department “school resource officer” to North Platte Public Schools.
