North Platte City Council to weigh TIF proposal along Newberry Access

Much of a long strip of land rezoned last fall for industrial uses along North Platte’s Newberry Access Road is being proposed for eligibility for tax increment financing.
City Council members Tuesday night will be asked to refer a recently completed “substandard and blighted study” of four parcels totaling 374 acres to the Planning Commission for initial review.
The council also will consider updating its parking ordinance, including increasing parking times in three downtown lots, during its 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
If the council refers the Newberry blight study, Planning Commission members would hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend council adoption.
In a council memorandum, Planning Administrator Judy Clark says the request continues efforts to identify industrial sites that enjoy direct major highway access “without disrupting residential areas of the community.”
Developers have shown interest in such sites, but city officials “have not been able to provide many options for development,” Clark wrote.
The four parcels connect two abandoned city sewer lagoons east and south of the sewer treatment plant, a State of Nebraska maintenance yard and open land in the northeast quadrant of Exit 179 on Interstate 80.
Only the last is privately owned, with the city owning the first two parcels and the state the third, according to Lincoln County records and the draft study by Hanna:Keelan Associates P.C. of Lincoln.
Taken together, the parcels meet state standards in multiple regards for declaring an area TIF-eligible, the draft study says.
All four were initially included when city planners last August asked the council to approve I-2 heavy industrial zoning for all of Newberry’s east side between U.S. Highway 30 and the I-80 interchange.
The council agreed Sept. 15 but adopted a Planning Commission recommendation that the I-2 strip stop on the north side of the South Platte River. The privately owned parcel next to I-80 has B-2 highway commercial zoning.
The proposed TIF-eligible area doesn’t include the city sewer treatment plant itself; Croell Inc.’s concrete and asphalt plant, which also was part of September’s rezoning; or Paulsen Inc.’s storage-tank facility that already had I-2 zoning before last fall.
The parking ordinance before the council would mostly make the city’s parking regulations reflect changes made over time, said city engineering technician Thad Stark.
Only three items on the three-page list would make new changes. Parking times would be doubled from two hours to four in the North Jeffers Street lots at Fourth and Fifth streets and the eastern two rows of a third city-owned lot at East Sixth Street and Bailey Avenue.
Both the Fourth and Jeffers and Sixth and Bailey lots feed into the roofed pedestrian alleys enabling shoppers and downtown workers to walk into the Canteen District.
By stretching parking times, “we’re trying to set it up so employees will park farther away rather than right next to the businesses,” Stark said.
The city also plans to reconfigure those two lots to add stalls and ease traffic flow, Stark said.
Also Tuesday, the council will:
» Decide whether to reappoint the city’s nine department heads for the two-year council period through 2022.
» Hold public hearings and vote on a land-use amendment and zoning change to clear the way for a Kwik Stop convenience store near West Walker Road and East Buffalo Bill Avenue.
The Planning Commission recommended B-2 zoning Jan. 25 for a 95.44-acre strip on Buffalo Bill’s east side from the intersection south.
KSAP Inc., which owns Kwik Stop, would buy a 188-foot-by-377-foot city-owned plot from the city for $60,000 to build its seventh North Platte store.
The strip sits next to but isn’t part of city-owned land dedicated for future parks use, Clark told the planning panel last month.
The zoning ordinance will require three “yes” votes for adoption unless council members waive that rule. The accompanying change to the city’s land-use map needs only one vote.
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance creating a “special water improvement district” to install wider water mains paralleling South Jeffers Street south of A Street.
Council members gave first-round approval Feb. 2 to the ordinance, which would not impose tax assessments on affected property owners. The main would run south to Leota Avenue, then curve east to South Dewey.
» Decide whether to appoint North Platte appraiser Jeff Bain to fill the Planning Commission seat vacated by the Dec. 22 death of his father, Jim Bain.
The appointment is part of a six-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with one vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
Other consent agenda items Tuesday would appoint Carilee Lind to the North Platte Housing Authority Commission and Jennifer Priest to the Historic Preservation Commission.
» Hold a public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance giving city officials more leeway in applying landscaping codes on certain difficult parcels.
It says the requirement of at least 10 feet of landscaping from streets could be jointly adjusted by Clark, City Engineer Brent Burklund and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon “when landscaping is not feasible and landscaping requirements cannot be reasonably met.”