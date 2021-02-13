North Platte City Council to weigh TIF proposal along Newberry Access

Only the last is privately owned, with the city owning the first two parcels and the state the third, according to Lincoln County records and the draft study by Hanna:Keelan Associates P.C. of Lincoln.

Taken together, the parcels meet state standards in multiple regards for declaring an area TIF-eligible, the draft study says.

All four were initially included when city planners last August asked the council to approve I-2 heavy industrial zoning for all of Newberry’s east side between U.S. Highway 30 and the I-80 interchange.

The council agreed Sept. 15 but adopted a Planning Commission recommendation that the I-2 strip stop on the north side of the South Platte River. The privately owned parcel next to I-80 has B-2 highway commercial zoning.

The proposed TIF-eligible area doesn’t include the city sewer treatment plant itself; Croell Inc.’s concrete and asphalt plant, which also was part of September’s rezoning; or Paulsen Inc.’s storage-tank facility that already had I-2 zoning before last fall.

The parking ordinance before the council would mostly make the city’s parking regulations reflect changes made over time, said city engineering technician Thad Stark.