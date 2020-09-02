North Platte City Council members will wrap up their work on the city’s 2020-21 budget at a special meeting Thursday.
They’ll have a chance to offer changes to the $146.8 million plan before their final votes during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Two items appear on the agenda: an ordinance adopting the budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and a separate resolution setting 2020 property tax rates for the city and the North Platte Airport Authority.
Ordinances typically must receive three “yes” votes, but the council routinely waives that rule for the budget ordinance. The tax-request resolution needs just one vote.
Council members held public budget work sessions July 23 and Aug. 11, followed by the budget’s official public hearing Tuesday.
The Airport Authority board, which operates independently of the city, won’t hold its own 2020-21 budget hearing and vote until Sept. 14.
The airport’s tax rate, however, must be combined with the city’s under state tax-rate lids. Those lids cap the pair’s combined rate at 50 cents per $100 of taxable value, excluding taxes for bond repayments.
Following are highlights of the city’s budget and the city’s and airport’s tax requests:
» Total city spending in all funds would rise just 0.07% from the $146.7 million for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
» Spending for 2020-21 would fall by 2.56% for the general fund and 11.61% for Municipal Light & Water’s self-supporting “enterprise funds.” They account for 22.1% and 45.5% of all city spending respectively.
» Combined spending for all other city funds would grow by 18.3%, but only the bond-retirement and police/fire pension funds affect property tax bills. Spending in those two funds would rise 20.6% and 3.1% respectively.
» The “other funds” category includes Iron Eagle Golf Course, which would spend 14.9% less in the new fiscal year.
The city, which is seeking a buyer or lessee for the course, would close the clubhouse from Nov. 1 to March 17 as part of citywide cost-cutting efforts.
» Fourteen “full-time equivalent” jobs would be eliminated across city departments, mostly to free money to start a formal general-fund cash reserve but also due to a projected $150,000 drop in sales-tax collections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
» The city’s property tax request would rise 0.91% to $7.17 million, matching the scant growth by percentage in North Platte’s total taxable value.
» That would leave the tax rate to support city government unchanged, at 44.27 cents per $100.
» The Airport Authority’s property tax request would fall 4.1% to $1.11 million, with its tax rate declining from 7.23 cents to 6.87 cents per $100.
The combined city-airport tax rate, including bond repayments for both governments, would decline from just under 51.5 cents per $100 in 2019-20 to 51.1 cents per $100 for the new fiscal year.
