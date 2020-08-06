The outbreak of COVID-19 among cast and crew members of “Mamma Mia!” has grown to eight confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, according to Stu Shepherd, the president of the North Platte Community Playhouse’s board of directors.
Shepherd said three additional cases were confirmed on Wednesday after five were reported over Monday and Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, all 26 members of the cast and crew have been tested for the novel coronavirus. The results are expected to take between three to five days.
