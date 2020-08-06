North Platte cycling stores struggling to keep up with demand for bikes amidst pandemic

Cycling has become an activity of choice during the coronavirus pandemic, with people buying bikes at a rate that has left stores struggling to keep up with the demand.
Sales have swelled across the country since this spring.
Shae Caldwell, the co-owner of Whitetail Cycle Sport at 507 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte, said the increase began in the final days of March but really took off over May and April. She said sales are about four times higher than at this same point last year.
“We sold out of (the store’s stock of) bikes, replenished it, sold out of those and replenished again.” Caldwell said. “We then sold out of those, and now we pretty much don’t have anything and we can’t even get anything right now.”
The story has been the same at Alive Outside,
“One week we got six or seven bikes in and they were going off the floor pretty much as soon as we put them out there,” said Shawn Rosenberg, an employee at the bike and fitness store at 601 S. Jeffers St.
It could be due to people becoming a bit stir-crazy during the pandemic.
“I think part of it is (people) not wanting to become couch potatoes — just wanting to go out and exercise,” Rosenberg said. “We have had a lot of parents coming in and looking for bikes, not just for themselves but the entire family. Or it’s been where their kids have bikes and they want to find one for themselves. They want to get out with their family, and what better way to do it than on bikes?”
Alive Outside is mainly a Trek dealership, and Rosenberg said mountain bikes have been one of the more popular selections. There also has been interest in gravel and fat-tire bikes along with a few high-end electric bikes that have a small pedal-assist motor and a throttle.
“The best advice I give to anybody is if you see a bike you like, take it out and ride it around the parking lot,” Rosenberg said. “It’s just like buying a car. You don’t walk into (a dealership) and just buy one based on liking how it looks. You have to hop on (the bike) and make sure it’s you.”
Caldwell said bikes by Giant, Surly and Salsa are the most popular at Whitetail Cycle. While she said a beginner can get a basic, solid bike for about $225 and up, most of the store’s customers have been after the mid- and high-end models.
“They see (the bikes) as a good investment for their family and also their health,” Caldwell said. “Not only is biking good for your physical health, it is good for your mental health as well.”
The increase in sales and demand for bikes in this country and worldwide has resulted in a shortage of bikes and a long waiting list, especially as the U.S relies on China for the majority of its bicycle production.
“It’s probably been a month to two months, if not longer, on certain bikes,” Rosenberg said.
Some people are willing to wait as long as it takes.
“We have had a lot of people who have come in and asked to be put on a waiting list for a bike,” Caldwell said. “They will say, ‘I understand it may not come until 2021, but I want to make sure I get it.’ It is their dream bike.”
Caldwell said it’s not just new bikes that have been popular. She said more people have pulled neglected bikes out of a garage or a storage unit and brought them into the store for repairs.
“We actually have run out of room to store the repairs in the back (of the store), so we had started storing them up front.”
