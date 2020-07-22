The 2020 North Platte High School senior class will come together one last time — this time to receive their diplomas in a graduation ceremony that was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The celebration will contain all the elements of past graduation events, but will look a little different as the school follows the directed health measures on Saturday.
Principal Scott Siegel said every precaution is being taken to protect the students and their families.
“Assuming we’re still able to have it, because things change pretty rapidly,” Siegel said, “we’re just excited to give something back to seniors and their families, especially in a year when a lot of things were taken away from them.”
As of Tuesday, Siegel said it appeared about 80%-85% of the approximately 300 members of the graduating class would be participating. A polling of teachers and counselors selected Bailey Roeder as the senior speaker for the Class of 2020 graduation.
Students and parents received a packet from the district that outlines the procedures in place for attendance. The packet also included six tickets for family members. The number of tickets issued to each student was determined based on the event capacity permitted under Phase 3 of the governor’s directed health measures.
Safety guidelines include asking students or family members not to attend if they are demonstrating any signs of COVID-19 infection or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive.
Siegel said the students will be spaced at least six feet apart on the stadium turf and there will be markings in the grandstands to help attendees keep proper distance from each other.
“It will look a little bit different, but we’re hoping that a lot of the ambience and a lot of the good stuff is still retained,” Siegel said.
The response has been positive overall, Siegel said.
“I think they’re looking forward to, first of all, seeing each other,” Siegel said. “They haven’t seen each other in a while.”
He said he thought it means a lot to the students, but it means as much or more to the parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.