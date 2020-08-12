A 50-year-old North Platte man was arraigned in Lincoln County Court on six felony sex-crime charges Wednesday for a series of incidents that spanned nearly 15 years.
The man is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of incest.
He is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity.
Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at $500,000. The man, who was arrested Tuesday, remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center and must pay 10% of that amount to be set free.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.
According to court records, the incidents began when the victim was 10 years old and continued until early 2019.
