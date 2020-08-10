A 23-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to between five and seven years in prison Monday for a March 2019 shooting that led to a standoff at his rural Lincoln County residence.
In Lincoln County District Court, Jared W. Falkena also received nine months of post-release supervision.
Falkena shot a man twice in the lower leg with a AR-15 rifle on March 16, 2019. Authorities found the victim wounded in his vehicle near Falkena’s residence. It took five hours for county sheriff’s deputies and a Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team to persuade Falkena to surrender peacefully.
Falkena pleaded no contest to second-degree assault on June 16. A charge of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Falkena’s attorney, Kent Florom, highlighted during Monday’s sentencing the growth Falkena has made since the incident, including completing a substance-abuse program and maintaining sobriety and employment.
Judge Richard Birch commended Falkena but added that the severity of the charge along with the violent nature of the incident made a prison term the correct sentence.
Falkena was credited for 52 days served and also ordered to pay restitution of $2,885.61 to the victim.
Two other North Platte residents — Cody A. Rogers and Rosilind R. Solis — received multi-year prison sentences Monday for drug distribution charges.
Rogers, 28, was sentenced to three to six years for possession of an attempt to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 19.
Judge Michael Piccolo said he considered the severity of the charge along with Rogers’ lengthy criminal background, which began in his mid-teens. He also factored in Rogers’ unsuccessful history with probation previously.
Rogers, who pleaded guilty to an amended charge on June. 15, was credited for 118 days served.
Solis, 46, who appeared on video from the Lincoln County Detention Center, received a two- to five-year sentence for the attempted distribution of methamphetamine on Nov. 7, 2018.
Solis pleaded guilty to the amended felony count on May 11. She was credited with 166 days served.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Russell J. Smith Jr., 37, was sentenced to 360 days in jail for a for a fourth offense of driving under the influence.
According to court records, Smith had a blood alcohol content of .175 when tested by North Platte police on Jan. 31.
Smith pleaded guilty April 13. A charge of driving during license revocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Smith, who must serve nine months of post-release supervision, was credited for 111 days served.
» Nikolas B. Ohmes, 31, of Burwell, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
Two misdemeanor charges were dismissed in connection with the incident June 5 — stalking and second-degree trespassing/defying an order to leave.
Ohmes was sentenced to 250 days in jail and must serve nine months of post-release supervision. He was credited with 65 days served.
» Matthew J. Earhart, 37, was sentenced to 240 days in jail for charges in two cases.
Earhart pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 9.
He also pleaded no contest to violating the sexual offender registry act on June 1 for not confirming and registering his living status.
The jail sentences for both cases will run at the same time. He also must serve nine months of post-release supervision for sex offender registration violation.
» Brad J. Leeper, 43, was sentenced to 360 days in jail after he admitted violating his probation conditions.
The violations came near the end of July on the 18-month probation term that Leeper received in June 2019 on an attempted burglary charge.
Leeper was credited for 144 days served and must serve nine months of post-release supervision.
» Scott L. Harbick, 36, received two years of probation after he pleaded no contest to charges in two cases.
Habrick pleaded no contest to an amended charge of negligent child abuse in one case as well as a count of providing false information on a handgun application in the other.
» Jeremy C. Huckins, 40, received two years of probation for charges that stem from a pair of cases last fall.
Huckins pleaded guilty to first-degree false imprisonment in connection with an incident at an East Eighth Street residence Oct. 5. Three other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement: abuse of a vulnerable adult, first-degree arson and resisting arrest.
Huckins also pleaded guilty of third-degree assault of an officer in the Lincoln County Detention Center on Oct. 6. A charge of assaulting a public safety officer with a bodily fluid was dismissed.
» Terry D. Yonker, 43, pleaded no contest to felony theft, $1,500 to $4,999, stemming from an incident June 5.
Yonker was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited for 28 days served.
» Nicole Lytle, 39, of McCook, pleaded no contest to a second-degree domestic assault charge that stems from an incident at a West 11th Street address on June 24. According to court records, a male victim said he was struck by a framing hammer that Lytle threw at him.
A felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor assault charge of causing bodily injury were both dropped in the plea agreement.
Lytle is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5.
» Travis E. Kerner, 40, of Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to three charges that stem from a incident on Dec. 2 : using a firearm to commit a felony, domestic assault with intentionally causing body injury and making terroristic threats.
A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
» Clemente M. Carrizales, 38, of Hershey, was arraigned on three charges in three separate cases.
Carrizales pleaded not guilty to intentional child abuse with no injury that stems from a Feb. 27 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession on Feb. 17 and burglary on Nov. 16.
A status hearing on all three cases was set for Sept. 28.
» Jessica R. Castor, 25, pleaded not guilty of first-degree forgery on July 7 and two counts of the same charge on July 8.
A status hearing was set for Oct. 19 on both cases as well as for a third case in which she is charged with burglary, possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.
Castor pleaded not guilty to all three charges in that case on June 15.
» Steven E. Perez, 35, pleaded not guilty to an escape charge for not reporting to the Lincoln County Detention Center on March 2 to complete a 90-day sentence, according to court records.
A status hearing was set for Sept. 28.
» Jeffrey B. Knox, 45, of Wellfleet, pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of at least .15, and driving after license revocation.
A status hearing is set for Oct. 5.
Patrick J. Murphy, 33, pleaded not guilty to four charges spread over two cases.
He is charged with possession of a controlled substance on May 27. He is also charged with burglary, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a June 5 incident.
A status hearing was set for Oct. 19.
