The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S Highway 30 on Wednesday night as Douglas Thompson.
The 33-year-old North Platte man was the lone occupant in a westbound vehicle that struck an eastbound SUV at mile marker 172, about three miles west of North Platte just after 9 p.m. According to a sheriff’s office media release, Thompson entered the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass another westbound vehicle and hit the SUV head-on. Thompson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release. All three occupants of the SUV were wearing seat belts and transported to Great Plains Health with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
