LEXINGTON — A North Platte man accused of threatening a witness to not testify against his former cellmate pleaded not guilty to five charges.
Cody Fleharty, 31, appeared in Dawson County District Court on Monday. He has been charged with robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness, all felonies.
A pre-trial hearing has been set for Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m., and a jury trial has been scheduled for Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.
His bail, set at 10% of $250,000, was continued with all previous conditions. He remains in the Dawson County Jail.
