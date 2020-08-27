A 50-year-old North Platte man accused of hitting a woman with his pickup in June pleaded not guilty to three charges Thursday morning.
In Frontier County District Court, Dewaine A. Nichols was arraigned on charges of first-degree assault, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and willful reckless driving.
The charges stem from a June 16 road-rage incident near the Red Willow Reservoir on U.S. Highway 83.
Nichols remains free as he posted the required 10% percent of the $250,000 bail in early July.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8.
According to court documents, the victim told troopers that she had been engaged in a road-rage incident that had lasted for several miles.
She said both vehicles had stopped near the reservoir, and she got out of her vehicle to confront the other driver.
As the woman’s boyfriend arrived in another vehicle, Nichols accelerated his Ford F-150, struck her and drove away, she said.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
