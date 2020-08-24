A 29-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to federal prison on a burglary charge for the second time in a little over a year.
In Lincoln County District Court Monday, Shawn D. Reese received a term of two to four years for a burglary at Complete Family Medicine on March 25.
Reese, who was credited with 153 days served, pleaded no contest July 20.
North Platte police arrested Reese on the night of the break-in and robbery as his physical appearance and clothing matched video footage of an individual inside the medical office.
In June 2019, Reese received a two- to five-year sentence for a 2018 burglary.
Reese, who also has a warrant in Buffalo County for a parole violation in a separate case, was released from prison just after the start of the year.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Shawn Grizzle, 33, of Cozad, pleaded no contest to a count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The charge stems from a May 6 pursuit in which speeds reached more than 100 mph on U.S. Highway 30.
Four other felony counts were dismissed in the plea agreement: theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, willful reckless driving — second offense, driving during license revocation and being a habitual criminal.
Grizzle is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28.
According to court documents, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a blue Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported as stolen traveling west on U.S. Highway 30.
The trooper clocked the truck at more than 100 mph near mile marker 199, and the driver refused to stop. The pursuit was called off near mile marker 190.
The vehicle was found abandoned on Tin Camp Road, south of Nebraska Highway 92 in McPherson County, the next morning. Grizzle was found at a nearby abandoned farmstead and arrested.
» Justin W. Resler, 22, pleaded guilty to a an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 15, 2019.
Resler was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge and was credited for 54 days served.
» Terry J. Barthel, 41, of Hershey, admitted violating post-release supervision that stems from a 2016 charge of driving under the influence with three prior convictions.
Barthel was sentenced to three years’ post-release supervision in 2017 and it was revoked last October.
He was sentenced to one year in jail and credited with 203 days served.
Barthel also will have a 15-year suspension on his driver’s license.
» Justin W. Smith, 41, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction that stems from a Feb. 14 incident. He also pleaded no contest to tampering with a witness four days later.
Smith was sentenced to 364 days in jail for each case and the terms will run at the same time. Smith will also serve nine months of post-release supervision for the third-degree assault charge. He was credited with 81 days served.
» Irma A. Divas Donas, 21, of Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle and fleeing to avoid arrest, as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence — first offense.
The charges stem from noncompliance with an attempted traffic stop and an ensuing pursuit on westbound Interstate 80 on April 18 that reached speeds of 100 mph, according to court records. The pursuit left the interstate and continued on Halligan Drive in North Platte and eventually Newberry Road. Donas’ vehicle struck a North Platte Police Department vehicle in the Love’s Travel Stop before the pursuit ended.
» Eddie L. Houpt, 56, admitted to violation of his probation conditions that stem from a 2019 conviction on a charge of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
Houpt, who had his 12-month post-release supervision revoked on Aug. 4, will serve the remaining five months of the probation in jail.
» Nathan A. Padgett, 30, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault — second offense from an incident on June 20.
Charges were dismissed in two other cases that stemmed from a March 14 incident. Padgett was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and aiding and abetting a robbery in one case, and possession of methamphetamine in the other.
Padgett is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.
» Alejandra N. Shirley, 23, pleaded no contest to a felony robbery charge from a Feb. 26 incident.
Charges in two other cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Shirley was charged with resisting arrest-first offense, obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest from a Feb. 24 incident, She was charged with a felony robbery count from an that stems from a Feb. 13 incident in the other case.
Shirley is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2.
» Patrick L. Plugge, 38, of Sutherland, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of DUI with three prior convictions. A count of driving with a revoked license was dismissed under the plea agreement.
Plugge was arrested Oct. 14 after a traffic stop on Nebraska Highway 25 near mile marker 105.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19.
» Tyler Corbit, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to a felony on Jan. 4.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 19.
