The North Platte Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend a proposed 18-lot housing subdivision on part of the same ground the City Council rejected for tax increment financing eligibility in June.
The application by Willis and Greta Roethemeyer for Lakeview West Third Addition will be sent to the North Platte City Council for approval.
The only question the developers fielded was about the length of the proposed cul-de-sac of 835 feet in length meeting the standard of a 55-foot turnaround radius.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the proposal met the requirement. The panel then recommended council approval of the subdivision without further discussion.
The commission also recommended changing the zoning of a long strip east of Newberry Access between U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80 from light industrial to heavy industrial.
But the panel recommended stopping the strip’s southern end just north of the South Platte River, rather than crossing the river and running to I-80 Exit 179. The City Council will decide the matter.
Clark said the city’s planning staff believes the east side of Newberry is appropriate for rezoning.
“This is a good location for future industrial development,” she said. “It has direct access to Interstate 80 and Highway 30.”
North Platte resident Mark Woods agreed with Clark.
“It sounds like a good idea,” he said. “My only concern is if it would impact the sewage system and the river.”
The city needs such zoning, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“From a development standpoint,” Person said, “it’s always nice to have heavy industrial.”
But Amy Svoboda of Lincoln, who owns property on the opposite side of Newberry, was opposed to the idea.
“The land next to the (South Platte) River is nice, gorgeous,” Svoboda said. “Cities are keeping river areas for river walks and (trails).”
She said she was worried about the potential industries impacting the wetlands and the river.
“The Platte River is already an impaired river,” Svoboda said. “I would say because of the wetlands sensitivity by the river, maybe put it up more on the northern part of the proposed site.”
Commission member Bonnie Kruse asked Person if he had any idea what type of industry would be interested in sites like those on the east side of Newberry.
Person did not offer any specifics, saying most companies don’t want it known they are looking in a particular area in order to protect their businesses.
“The (wastewater) lagoons don’t make a real good neighbor for a lot of things,” Person said. Given “the types of facilities that would locate, I can’t imagine a residential area directly west of the lagoons because of the prevailing winds.”
Person said the chamber would definitely market the area as an industrial park.
“I don’t see a lot of value to that property,” Person said. “It’s zero-based tax value now, and if we make it a use to create valuation and jobs, it just makes sense at that location.”
Kruse asked about potential contamination of both branches of the Platte, which join a bit farther east, from possible industries.
“I think with all the rules and regulations that are in place today, that would have to be engineered properly,” Person said. “There are permitting processes in place when you get into certain types of industries.”
Commission member Lee Davies suggested removing the area between the South Platte and I-80 from the proposed zoning change. If the council agrees, that portion will retain B-2 business zoning.
In other Planning Commission business Tuesday:
» Marilyn McGahan was elected the panel’s chairwoman to succeed Greg Wilke, whose last term on the Planning Commission has expired.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for new members Tristen Winder and Nelson Jett, who replaced Wilke and Pat Smith.
» Members recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow a mixed-use development at 3010 Sitting Bull Road, located south and east of the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
The permit application was presented by Mike Works, whose Rev Development LLC would buy the site from Tad Haneborg’s Higley LLC. The City Council will rule on it after a public hearing Sept. 15.
Rev wants to develop a four-story building, with the first floor offering extended-stay suites and the upper three floors market-rate apartments.
“Extended stay” would involve bookings of seven to 30 days, Works said. Their customers would also pay county lodging taxes, Clark said in response a question from Winder.
Haneborg said the proposal fits in with his vision of the expansion of the D&N Event Center area.
“I think it’s a great plan,” he said. “Our goal is development, and development creates development.”
