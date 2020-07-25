The North Platte Planning Commission’s second look at proposed updates to the city’s housing codes will lead off a crowded Tuesday night agenda for the panel.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Members of the panel, which reviewed the first draft of a proposed ordinance May 26, will be asked to review and suggest additional changes to a five-member committee’s second draft.
The City Council, which received and discussed the latest draft ordinance on July 21, will hold first-round debate on it Aug. 4. The original draft, which had won initial approval May 19, is being set aside.
Residents can review the latest draft by downloading the council’s July 21 “agenda book.” To find it, click “City Council Agendas & Minutes” under the City Council tab at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council.
The second draft, like the first, would formalize a 40-year practice of having the Development Department and especially the city’s building inspectors enforce health and safety regulations on the condition of existing structures.
It would substitute “building inspector” for “health inspector” in the current city codes, reflecting that the health inspector’s post has gone unfilled since about 1980.
The proposed ordinance also would generally conform housing codes to the 2018 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, one of several model building and property codes offered by the International Code Council.
Mayor Dwight Livingston appointed the special five-member committee to review the ordinance’s first draft after critics said it could contain surprises North Platte residents don’t want to see in city codes.
Several first-draft items were taken out by the committee to better reflect City Hall’s actual procedures and avoid unintended burdens on residents, Planning Administrator Judy Clark to the council July 21.
Its members include Clark, Chief Building Inspector Dave Hahn, Fire Marshal George Lewis, Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf and housing advocate Judy Pederson, a former council member.
A series of public hearings on various permits, replats and zoning changes will follow the discussion on the housing-code ordinance. The City Council will have the final word on them all.
Among them are:
» A conditional use permit sought by River’s Edge Golf Course to build duplexes for a bed-and-breakfast facility on the east edge of the golf course’s property at West 18th and Ash streets.
» A land-use amendment and rezoning ordinance related to the proposed purchase of a residential building at 1220 S. Willow St. as the new home of Family Hearing Specialists LLC.
Bruce and Sherri Dodson, who would buy the building from Faulhaber Properties LLC, want to change its zoning from R-2 to H-1 given its proximity to Great Plains Health.
» A replat that would split a lot containing the late Gothenburg and North Platte lawyer P. Stephen Potter’s law office st 220 W. Sixth St. and duplex at 513-515 N. Sycamore St. into separate lots.
» A subdivision that would create two new lots and extend West William Avenue from Ash to Oak streets north of the site of Midlands Family Medicine at 611 W. Francis St.
» A replat that would create two new lots and envisions the eventual extension of Sunrise Drive south of Interstate 80 from U.S. Highway 83 to South Willow Street.
» An amendment to the master plan for a mobile-home court at 1402 E. Third St. that would let RVs or campers be parked there.
» A trio of actions intended to rezone property at 1815 E. Sixth St. and 1905 E. Sixth St. from R-3 single-family and multifamily residential to I-1 industrial.
Owners Stephen and Debbi Simpson and Benny and Angela Robinson want to redefine the properties to allow for its sale for future construction of large commercial-industrial zoning buildings.
The City Council would have to approve a land-use amendment, a replat and a rezoning ordinance for the plan to move forward.
» A recommended policy manual for the future use of “PACE financing” for energy-efficiency projects within the city. The council May 19 passed an ordinance authorizing the technique, known as “property assessed clean energy.”
