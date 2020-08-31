North Platte Police: Car hit another parked car, which caused chain reaction in crash Saturday

Police and fire crews were at the site of a wreck on West Second Street Saturday afternoon involving this black Chevy Malibu.

 Photo courtesy of Tim Burger

A crash Saturday afternoon involved a car eastbound in the 500 block of West Second Street and four parked cars.

North Platte police said the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu struck a parked car, continued forward and hit a second parked car. The impact caused a chain reaction, pushing the second car into a third and then a fourth car, which were both parked in front of the second one.

The four parked vehicles were unoccupied.

What caused the crash was unknown.

The driver of the Malibu sustained minor injuries. He was cited for no proof of insurance.

