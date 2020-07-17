A 14-year-old boy was cited Friday morning for leaving the scene of an injury accident, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle and no operator’s license.
According to North Platte police, officers were called to the 500 block of East Front Street at 5:23 a.m. for a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to describe the vehicle, which officers located in the 700 block of East Philip Avenue later in the morning.
Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle. The juvenile was cited and released to his parents.
