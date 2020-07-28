The North Platte Pow Wow this Friday through Sunday brings many Native American cultures together for a celebration of history and tradition.
Organizer Char Swalberg said the theme for the 2020 Pow Wow at Scouts Rest Ranch is “Honoring Our Veterans.”
“There will be Native American dancing, singing, food, arts and crafts, apparel, lots of jewelry and beadwork,” Swalberg said.
She said vendors will be coming from all over the country including California, Utah, Arizona, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Nebraska.
“Our dancers come from all over the country,” Swalberg said. “The drums come from all over the country with Pass Creek Singers the host drum from Allen, South Dakota.”
There will be dancing and singing throughout the weekend, Swalberg said.
“Each day there is a Grand Entry when all the dancers come into the arena at once,” Swalberg said.
Grand Entry times are 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“The Lincoln County Historical Museum will be open and we will be having a veterans feed for supper Saturday at the museum,” Swalberg said.
The supper begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until the food runs out. It is free for veterans.
“We also have a special presentation by Frank Jamerson during the supper, and he will be discussing Native American veterans, like the Warriors’ Society from way back in the day, Lakota Code Talkers, the Art of War,” Swalberg said. “He is just kind of bringing us all the way from historical times to the present.”
She said Dusty Trails will be hosting events through the weekend as well, including tanking and tubing on the river, the petting zoo, trail rides and hay rack rides.
Food vendors will include traditional Native American food from various parts of the country.
Due to the pandemic, Swalberg said, she is not sure what the attendance will be like but is hoping for a good turnout.
“We are in need of volunteers,” Swalberg said. “Anyone who would like to help with the event can call.”
The event is not just entertainment. Guests are asked to be respectful of the customs and traditions of the tribes participating. For more information on what to expect at the North Platte Pow Wow, the website powwows.com offers advice for first-time powwow visitors.
