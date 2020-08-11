North Platte Public Schools hosted a virtual Back to School event for teachers and staff Tuesday via Zoom and gave each teacher a $100 gift card to Walmart in appreciation for their work.
In October, school board Vice President Jo Ann Lundgreen offered the idea of using the money usually spent on a keynote speaker to help teachers.
“She shared this idea of how we could show our appreciation to our wonderful teachers and sports staff at our back-to-school event,” Hanson said.
Hanson said he reached out to local businesses including Walmart, Nebraskaland National Bank, the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Dunkin’ Donuts.
“These businesses were all very supportive of (the teachers and staff),” Hanson said. “The Board of Education was also very supportive of this initiative, and instead of spending money on the back-to-school keynote speaker, they asked us to utilize these funds to support teachers in returning to their classrooms.”
The foundation’s “Pay Green to Wear Blue” campaign raises money for REACH grants and other programs. Those who purchase a T-shirt are granted the privilege of wearing the blue shirt and jeans on Fridays.
Hanson said the full-time sports staff was given $75 to purchase the T-shirts and also received a $10 Dunkin’ Donuts card.
Burchell also announced a $35,000 anonymous gift to the foundation that is to be used to fund tutoring in the district.
He also said Education After Hours has been moved to 2021.
The annual event in which the Distinguished Alumni, teacher of the year and staff person of the year are honored usually takes place in the spring. An alternative date in August was canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Hanson, board President Skip Altig, Foundation Director Terri Burchell and Tina Smith, the district’s director of communications, presented various aspects of the back-to-school plan for the teachers and staff.
Hanson reiterated the district’s plan to follow the directions of the West Central District Health Department guidelines and the Nebraska Department of Education, among others, in determining the plan for students to return to the classrooms next week.
The overall strategic plan is available on the district website at nppsd.org along with the individual schools’ “playbooks” that outline the protocols for each building.
