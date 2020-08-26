Patrons of North Platte Public Schools are set to experience a rarity: a school year in which their district’s total spending, property tax request and tax rate all decline at once.
NP Public Schools proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21
|Category
|2019-20 (adopted)
|2020-21 (proposed)
|Percent change
|SPENDING
|General Fund
|$51,546,594
|$54,069,191
|+4.9%
|Special Building Fund
|$1,214,360
|$835,982
|-31.2%
|Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund
|$1,463,813
|$1,692,773
|+15.6%
|Bond Fund*
|$3,566,792
|$1,286,404
|-63.9%
|Depreciation
|$3,896,386
|$3,307,966
|-15.1%
|Employee Benefit
|$321,999
|$300,000
|-6.8%
|School Nutrition
|$3,153,758
|$3,171,758
|+0.6%
|Activities
|$2,663,034
|$2,663,034
|None
|Cooperating
|$107,764
|$102,577
|-4.8%
|TOTAL, ALL FUNDS
|$67,934,500
|$67,429,685
|-0.7%
|STATE AID
|$9,748,618
|$9,477,434
|-2.8%
|PROPERTY TAX REQUEST
|$28,023,466
|$27,328,193
|-2.5%
|TAXABLE VALUATION
|$2,448,190,777
|$2,496,005,032
|+2.0%
|PROPERTY TAX RATE**
|$1.13965 per $100 taxable value
|$1.09005 per $100 taxable value
|-4.4%
They can offer their comments on the district’s proposed 2020-21 budget and tax request at a 4 p.m. school board public hearing Thursday at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
Board members won’t vote on the $67.43 million budget until their Sept. 14 regular meeting, though district Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said the spending plan likely won’t change in between.
Combined spending from all district funds would fall by 0.7% — about $505,000 — from the $67.93 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year that ends Monday.
Year-to-year district spending has fluctuated the past several years, rising and falling three times apiece since 2015 if the school board approves the new budget next month.
On the other hand, last year’s drop in the district’s overall tax request — occasioned by higher state aid and lower bond repayment costs — was North Platte’s first since 2005-06.
With the last North Platte High School bond payment set for December and taxes for that payment already on hand, school patrons have been expecting a lower tax bill from their largest tax consumer for a second straight year.
Voters preserved that likelihood March 10 when they rejected a ballot issue that in effect would have transferred what was left of the NPHS bond tax to boost the special building fund.
The district’s overall tax request will drop as scheduled, Simpson said, even though a 2.8% cut in state school aid forced the district to raise its non-bond tax request by 1.7% to $27.2 million.
“When state aid goes down, we levy the same amount in (additional) property taxes to continue supporting what we’re doing in education,” he said.
Despite the impact from that state-aid cut:
» The district’s total property tax request would fall by 2.5%, from $28.02 million to $27.33 million, for the new fiscal year starting Tuesday.
» Patrons in North Platte and most of the district would see their total school tax rate decline 4.4% to just barely over $1.09 per $100 of taxable value.
» Former patrons of the defunct Lake Maloney School District — the only ones still being charged for bond repayments — would get a 4.6% cut in their overall North Platte school tax rate to nearly $1.14 per $100.
They’ve been paying on bonds for the current Lake Maloney School since before a 2006 state law merged their former K-8 district with North Platte. Simpson said the last Lake Maloney bond payment is set for December 2022.
The district’s bond-fund budget would drop 63.9% from 2019-20 but still total $1,286,404, covering the NPHS bond payoff and the much smaller Lake Maloney bond payments.
The special building fund, meanwhile, would decline by 31.2% — though neither that nor the $835,982 budgeted for the new fiscal year has anything to do with March’s election result.
The special building fund lets the district address smaller-scale fix-its and improvements at school buildings. Fewer such projects are expected during 2020-21, Simpson said.
Had voters approved the March ballot issue, the district would have been able to more quickly make security and air-quality improvements at NPHS and four elementary buildings: Buffalo, Jefferson, McDonald and Eisenhower.
Those projects remain on the table but will be completed more slowly, Simpson said, once the school board decides on a priority list.
General-fund spending for the new fiscal year would rise by 4.9%, though the “regular instruction” budget would fall by 2.2% to nearly $20.275 million. Special education and preschool spending would be 6.3% higher.
Simpson said North Platte’s schools will receive $800,000 from the federal government due to the CARES Act, passed last spring early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The district also received an unrelated $300,000 grant for preschool programs.
The pandemic’s overall effect on school spending likely will be a wash, Simpson said, though spending on busing could be unpredictable should fresh coronavirus outbreaks disrupt activities.
For example, “taking the football team to Aurora on Friday, we’ll have to take two buses instead of one because of how we have to social distance” players and coaches, he said.
The $54.07 million general fund includes a $7.89 million cash reserve, the maximum amount of which is dictated by state law and isn’t automatically available to be spent.
District officials must maintain cash reserves totaling no more than 25% of the combined budgets for the general fund, employee benefits and depreciation, Simpson said.
