The North Platte Public School’s proposed budget and tax request for the 2020-21 academic year drew neither criticism nor praise from a single district resident on Thursday afternoon.
The hearing lasted roughly 20 minutes as no one spoke up during the public comments session that followed a short presentation of the budget information.
Outside of a North Platte Public School Board of Education quorum and a few additional district employees, no one else was present for the meeting at the McKinley Education Center.
The board of education will vote on Sept. 14 for the district’s projected overall budget of $67.43 million that includes a $10.02 million necessary cash reserve factored in,
The district has a budgeted amount of $46.18 million in its general fund for the school year.
The public no-show for the hearing could be a sign of satisfaction with the overall budget numbers. Among the highlights:
» The district’s property tax request is projected to fall by 2.5% from last year’s mark. It is the district’s first reduction for a tax request since 2005.
» Residents in both North Platte and throughout the majority of the school district will have their school tax rate decline by 4.4%.
» In addition, the district’s overall spending is anticipated to drop by fall by $505,000 compared to 2019-20.
There were few questions as well from the four board of education representatives who were present for the meeting as well — President Skip Allig and members Jo Ann Lundgreen, Matthew Pederson and Ivan Mitchell.
Pederson asked about the costs associated with the district employees’ compensation and benefits.
“There is a lot of costs that we can’t control, especially with insurance and things like that,” Pederson said. “How has that been impacting our budget?”
Stuart Simpson, the NPPS executive director of finance, said while the employee salary increases for the district were nominal for this year but added that health benefits for the teaching staff were boosted
Simpson said the overall budget numbers come at a time when the district is experiencing a reduction in student enrollment figures for a third-straight year.
“Even though we have declining enrollment, we have a balanced budget with (funds) in the cash reserve and no staff reductions,” Simpson said. “I just want to say, ‘thank you very much’ to the board of education. You have done an outstanding job with planning the budget.”
