North Platte Public Schools released the return to school playbooks for each campus for the 2020-21 school year.
The playbooks were developed using the parameters of the NPPS District Return To School Plan and resolution that was presented to the Board of Education on July 13. The board will vote on the resolution during the August 10 meeting.
“Our district directors and administrators have carefully considered the guidelines set by the district, earlier this month, to develop in-depth playbooks that will guide their schools as we reconvene this fall and through the school year,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson. “The campus playbooks outline details of drop-off and pick-up, lunch procedures, face-covering requirements, as well as communication flows to staff, students, and families.”
Hanson said the playbooks follow the same outline as the district plan using the risk dial set forth by the West Central District Health Department.
“We all must remember guidelines can and will change at a moment’s notice, and the school district will respond based on these changes,” Hanson said. “NPPS will continue to err on the side of caution to best provide a healthy, safe, and supportive learning and work environment for our students, staff, and those we serve.”
School playbooks are available on each school’s website or the district website at nppsd.org under the Students & Parents tab.
Based on the current directed health measures, as well as guidance from the WCDHD and the Nebraska Department of Education, NPPS plans to return to school, as expected, for grades PK-9 on Aug. 17, and grades 10-12 on Aug. 18.
The press release encouraged families to speak and work with students about social and physical distancing, the proper use of face-coverings, and hygiene. The district has developed a set of resources that embrace each of these topics that are located at smore.com/tyv08.
