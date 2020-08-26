North Platte Public Schools said Wednesday it has 56 active cases of COVID-19, 45 of those students and 11 teachers.
“As of now, we are not in danger of closing a particular class or school,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson. “We are following our plan and playbooks and assessing each situation individually. Each case has been a little different, but the big picture is that requiring face-coverings has kept us in schools.”
Hanson said the goal is to keep schools open in the healthiest and safest environments possible.
“At this time, we do not have reason to believe that any school should be closed,” Hanson said. “We will continue to monitor each case and work with the West Central District Health Department to determine what course of action we need to take to educate our student population and maintain a healthy work environment for our staff.”
The 45 active student cases are 1.2% of the current student enrollment of 3,741. The 11 staff cases are 1.62% of the 680 employees.
At North Platte Catholic Schools, Superintendent Kevin Dodson said to his knowledge, three students have tested negative for the virus. One teacher, Dodson said, tested positive this summer, but has since returned to work.
