North Platte Public Schools released its return-to-school plan Tuesday morning.
Amid ever-changing federal, state and local directives, NPPS Superintendent Dr. Ron Hanson submitted a return-to-school resolution to the school board Monday. This resolution will be voted during the Aug. 10 board meeting.
"As you know, there continues to be concerns and questions related to how schools plan to reopen in August 2020. While we are in the business of educating, our priority is the safety of our students and staff," Hanson said. "We have gathered input from parents, staff, community stakeholders, administrators, state leaders, the Nebraska Department of Education and medical professionals via surveys, committee meetings and work sessions, and weekly West Center District Health Department Command Center meetings. Administrators have been planning for increased safety procedures that can be taken at every location."
Each NPPS principal will provide a "playbook" that will identify specific details for their building. The playbook will include items such as drop-off areas and times, face-covering requirements, what to do when a student is not feeling well, and how to handle specific questions from families related to COVID-19. School playbooks will be available on each school's website the week of July 27.
Based on the current directed health measures as well as guidance from the West Central Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Education, NPPS plans to return to school, as expected, Aug. 17 and 18.
NPPS is planning to start school in August with the following guidance:
» Students in grades Pre-K through 12 will attend school in person.
» Accommodations will be made for K-12 students who are unable to attend in-person to utilize online learning through Zoom, Google Classroom, Edgenuity, and other remote learning tools. Students will have recorded lessons available with the possibility of some live instruction.
» Remote Learning Requirement Forms can be found here: Elementary, Middle School, High School
» Based on current recommendations from WCDHD and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, NPPS highly recommends face coverings be worn by students, staff, visitors, and other building users while at school. NPPS will provide cloth face covering for students and staff who do not have them available. Students are welcome to bring and wear their own appropriate multilayered cloth face coverings.
Click here for more information on the CDC recommendation on face coverings.
Hanson encourages families and supporters to follow the district on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). To view the District Return to School Plan, visit the district website at nppsd.org.
