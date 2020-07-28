North Platte Public Transit’s bus service will close at noon on Aug. 8 for the Nebraskaland Days parade. Service will resume Aug. 10 with normal hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
For information, call the business office at 308-535-8560. To schedule a ride, call the dispatcher at 308-532-1370.
