North Platte Ramada gets 'overdue' renovations, updates to rooms and convention center

The Ramada by Wyndham/Sandhills Convention Center is in the midst of a renovation project that general manager Jonathan Jenkins said has been needed for some time.
“It’s probably a good 10 to 15 years that it’s been overdue,” Jenkins said Wednesday afternoon.
The first step focused on the guest rooms, which were gutted and redone with new flooring and furnishings, and in some cases, a new configuration. An employee area was also converted into a guest room during the renovation as well. The hotel, at 2102 S. Jeffers St., has 123 guest rooms.
The work on the guest rooms took roughly a year, finishing in January, and the next phase is addressing flooring and other upgrades for the convention center. The work was scheduled to begin in the spring, but those plans were delayed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jenkins said the work could begin in the next month or so with a target completion date of next spring. He said the project has been pushed back by trying to schedule contractors and also the financial hit the hotel has had this year.
“We are working on recovering revenue,” Jenkins said. “Just like (other hotel properties) we went through three months without any significant revenue. We never shut down but we certainly hobbled on our last leg. They talk about robbing Peter to pay Paul — well, I think we had to rob and refinance both a couple times.”
The final step of the work would be a upgrade to the exterior of the property. Jenkins said it the eighth renovation project that he could find records for since the property opened as a Holiday Inn in 1962. The property became a Ramada in 2019.
Jenkins said the room renovation cost roughly $2 million and there is around another half-million dollars earmarked for the two other steps of the project.
The carpeting in the guest rooms was removed and replaced by laminate flooring. Thirty of the two-room suites in the hotel also got updated furniture. In addition to having built-in charging ports, the new couches and lounge chairs convert to beds to give guests additional sleeping space.
“Guest have had really positive reviews about (the guest room renovations),” Jenkins said. “A lot of our repeat guests are saying that it makes the rooms seem bigger and less cluttered. It is a modern look and a simplistic one that (the guests) enjoy.”
