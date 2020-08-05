History Nebraska has awarded $7,200 to the city of North Platte toward a planned statewide fall workshop on redeveloping upper floors of historic downtown buildings.
The grant represents 60% of the Nebraska Main Street Program’s estimated cost of the workshop. The North Platte City Council agreed in April to provide $4,800 from the Quality Growth Fund as a 40% local match to land the state grant.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the workshop, which may have in-person and online aspects, likely will take place in October. Exact dates have yet to be set.
