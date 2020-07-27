A “chokepoint test” on the North Platte River has ended, and water levels in the river are expected to fall below flood stage at North Platte later Monday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program terminated the test flow release from Lake McConaughy on Friday, according to a press release from the latter.
Fish and Wildlife accordingly has begun reducing releases from its McConaughy “environmental account,” set aside under Kingsley Dam’s federal license to improve Platte River wildlife habitat downstream.
All water released from the environmental account for the chokepoint study will have passed downstream from North Platte by Tuesday evening, the press release said.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the North Platte River stood at 6.11 feet just north of the city. Flood stage is 6 feet.
