State Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill to encourage rehabilitation of older homes and business buildings will get its chance on the floor of the Legislature.
The Urban Affairs Committee voted 7-0 Wednesday to advance Legislative Bill 1021 with an amendment that addresses practical concerns raised during the bill’s Feb. 18 public hearing.
The measure, Groene’s priority bill for the session, will get its shot at becoming law before lawmakers adjourn their COVID-19-delayed session Aug. 13.
The need to upgrade the condition of North Platte’s aging housing stock — while also expanding its supply of new single-family homes and apartments — was cited in the city-county housing study released in December 2018.
LB 1021 received generally positive reviews during its February hearing, with even the bill’s official opponents saying practical issues raised by its original language could be resolved.
Groene has said he and his staff worked to address those issues during the legislative session’s four-month suspension. Their changes were incorporated into the Urban Affairs Committee’s version of the bill.
If senators agree to those changes, LB 1021 would:
» Allow microTIF upon approval of a city council or village board in counties of less than 100,000 people. The three urban counties — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy — would be excluded.
» Be available to owners of eligible properties in areas a community has declared “substandard and blighted,” the standard for ordinary TIF projects.
» Apply to the “repair, rehabilitation or replacement” of any existing structure at least 60 years old in TIF-eligible areas. Each microTIF project could involve only one building.
North Platte has 4,653 homes built in 1960 or earlier, 65.8% of which had a 2019 taxable value of less than $100,000, according to the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.
» Allow the use of microTIF if a project’s estimated taxable value upon completion is no more than $250,000 for a single-family home, $1 million for a multifamily or commercial structure or $10 million for a structure on the National Register of Historic Places.
» Set a $50 fee for a property owner to apply for microTIF, separate from the cost of city building permits or other permits needed for the work.
» Borrow a key TIF concept by allowing refunds to the home or business owner of property taxes generated by its projected increase in taxable value.
The microTIF project would have to be finished within two years to qualify for the refund. Once the county assessor certified it was finished, the property owner would receive refunds for no more than 10 years, compared with 15 for ordinary TIF.
» Those refunds would be based on a promissory note, with a value reflecting the total estimated microTIF refund, that the city or village would issue to the property owner.
Ordinary TIF uses a similar mechanism, with a developer receiving a “TIF bond” — which nonetheless doesn’t impose any debt on the city or village — representing the estimated taxes to be gradually refunded.
LB 1021’s promissory note likewise wouldn’t impose any debt on the city or village.
» Also like ordinary TIF, local governments serving the property would continue to receive property taxes based on its original taxable value until the full refund is covered or the 10-year microTIF clock expires.
Other changes in the Urban Affairs Committee amendment from LB 1021’s original draft would clarify and streamline how a city or village would administer and keep records of microTIF projects.
