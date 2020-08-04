With help from a cease-fire in the Legislature’s filibuster duels, North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill won easy 41-0 first-round approval Tuesday afternoon.
Groene’s four west central Nebraska colleagues — Tom Brewer of Gordon, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Dan Hughes of Venango and Matt Williams of Gothenburg — joined in the vote to advance LB 1021.
So did Omaha Sens. Ernie Chambers and Justin Wayne and many of a group of urban senators who have been urging the Legislature to take stronger action on COVID-19 and racism.
The lopsided vote lent momentum to Groene’s effort to apply tax increment financing principles for individual owners of aging structures before senators adjourn Aug. 13.
Though LB 1021 still needs two more “yes” votes and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ signature, Tuesday’s vote was “very good for Lincoln County communities and the working-class folks who want to own an affordable home,” Groene told The Telegraph.
If LB 1021 becomes law, microTIF would be available — with approval of a city or village in non-urban counties — to owners of buildings at least 60 years old in areas declared “substandard and blighted” — that is, TIF-eligible.
They would gain refunds of property taxes for up to 10 years from increases in taxable value if they commit to fix them up or replace them within two years of committing to do so. Regular TIF has a maximum 15-year clock.
LB 1021 sets no minimum value for eligible projects. Estimated taxable values after they’re done would be capped at $250,000 for a single-family home, $1 million for multifamily or business structures, or $10 million for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
North Platte has 4,653 single-family homes built in 1960 or earlier, 99.5% of which had 2019 taxable values under $250,000, according to Lincoln County Assessor’s Office statistics.
A total of 541 homes were rated “below normal,” “poor” or “very poor,” with their locations nearly evenly split between both sides of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties were removed from Groene’s original concept under an Urban Affairs Committee amendment that senators adopted 40-0.
LB 1021 had received broad verbal support across the Legislature’s unofficial political spectrum during its first three hours of debate Monday morning.
Senators then moved on to other business without taking a vote after the group of urban lawmakers renewed its filibuster — even while some said they supported Groene’s bill.
When debate resumed after lunch Tuesday, however, Groene said two leaders of the delaying effort — Chambers and Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks — had reassured him they backed LB 1021 and would let it advance.
Pansing Brooks neither spoke nor voted on Groene’s bill Tuesday. Chambers withdrew a pending motion to send the bill back to committee after blasting Gov. Pete Ricketts’ father, Joe, for securing regular TIF for the Omaha headquarters of the TD Ameritrade firm he founded and later sold.
He generally opposes TIF as it’s been used since voters approved it in 1978, but LB 1021’s focus on older homes “is aimed at letting some of this that was intended to help people (back then) accomplish that on a narrower scale,” Chambers said.
Wayne and Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, the Urban Affairs Committee’s chairman and vice chairwoman respectively, joined Groene in stressing the collaboration the bill among their staffs and groups like the League of Nebraska Municipalities.
All worked during the four-month recess forced by the COVID-19 epidemic to refine the microTIF concept and “get all the opposition off the bill,” Hunt said.
“This again is just an example of how our committee process is supposed to work, and I’m proud of the work we did.”
Wayne, whose District 13 in northeast Omaha sits north of Chambers’ District 11, also reminded senators that Groene had intended to make microTIF available statewide.
His committee often “tries to make a blanket approach at the beginning, and it doesn’t always work out,” said Wayne, who had said Monday it had proved “unworkable” to include the Omaha and Lincoln areas.
In reintroducing LB 1021 Tuesday, Groene said he wants microTIF to help “the little guy (and) the young family” fix up older homes they may own “without a lot of cost in doing it.”
“This is workplace affordable housing at its best,” he added just before senators advanced his 2020 priority bill to second-round debate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.