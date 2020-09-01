For those who are at high risk for suicide, the perceived stigma around seeking help can often deter them from doing so.
Jennifer Krajewski, coordinator for the North Platte Suicide Prevention Coalition, hopes to increase community awareness and to offer hope to anyone who might be struggling, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic. Krajewski is also a trainer and field advocate for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“So much with suicide and suicide prevention has to do with making connections,” Krajewski said. “With the COVID, with not being able to go out and be with friends and participate in the groups that people normally participate in, that isolation definitely can lead to depression, and both of those are pretty good signs of the potential of suicidal ideations.”
Not only does the stigma often prevent people from seeking help, it often prevents others from reaching to someone who exhibiting worrying behavior, Krajewski said.
“If we can work to decrease that stigma, the likelihood that someone who is having problems would reach out for help would be higher,” Krajewski said, and people might be more willing to offer help.
Krajewski said mental health is just as important as physical health.
“It shouldn’t be viewed any differently,” Krajewski said. “We don’t chastise or look down on someone who goes to the doctor for a broken arm, so why are we looking at people who go to the doctor for mental health issues differently?”
The physical and mental health of a person are often connected.
“If there’s something going on in the body, it’s quite possibly a result of something that’s going on or is off balance in the mind and vice versa,” Krajewski said.
However, mental health is a complex issue and there is not a one-size-fits all solution.
“That’s part of what’s so frustrating for people who are having some mental issues or maybe anxiety,” Krajewski said. “Something that works for one person may not work for the next.”
Treating mental health can also be more complicated than just setting a broken arm and letting it heal.
“It is a little bit different than going to the doctor for a broken arm because that’s easy to fix,” Krajewski said. “We know there are certain steps that we follow and the arm heals.”
There are signs to look for to help identify someone who may be struggling.
“There’s a certain set of things that have been identified as warning signs, if you will,” Krajewski said. “Things such as withdrawing from friends and family, the giving away of possessions and different behaviors such as being quiet when someone is usually very outgoing or vice versa.”
However, Krajewski warns against using those factors as a complete checklist.
“What I tell people is don’t get so caught up in that checklist of warning signs,” Krajewski said. “There is no absolute for anything, and this is part of the problem (in identifying) someone may be at risk.”
Friends and family, Krajewski said, need to be cognizant and courageous enough to question someone who exhibits unusual behavior.
“If your gut is telling you that there’s something different about this person, ask the question, ‘Are you OK?’” Krajewski said. “What we’re finding, through everything we’re doing with the research and talking to people who have lived through the experience, is so many times, if someone would say, ‘Are you OK?’ or ‘I noticed you’re acting different, what’s going on?’” that can make a difference.
Krajewski said often people are afraid that if they ask the questions, they are then obligated to fix the problem.
“That prevents them from reaching out and just asking that question,” Krajewski said. “If someone came to you and said, ‘My car is making a funny noise,’ you would not feel obligated to fix that car.”
She said it is an erroneous idea that “if someone tells me that they’re suicidal, it’s my responsibility to fix them, and that prevents many people from reaching out.”
In Nebraska, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall, and the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.
“We know these numbers would be higher, but the death rate by suicide is grossly under reported or often classified as accidental,” Krajewski said. “The other thing I want to make sure we highlight is that each of these numbers represents a person — someone’s son, daughter, mother, father, brother, sister.”
In North Platte, there will be a community walk to raise awareness, educate people and support those who have been impacted by suicide. Out of the Darkness Experience will be at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Cody Park. More information and registration details are available at afsp.org/northplatte.
Free training and resources are also available; call Krajewski at 308-660-2292.
