North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority board Wednesday finalized an agreement for TIF assistance with the first $9.5 million stage of a mixed apartment-commercial development at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
Completion of the tax increment financing contract with DP Management LLC of Omaha was delayed six months due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council Feb. 18 granted DP the chance to gradually recoup up to $1.6 million through TIF of an estimated $2.04 million in infrastructure costs for four “neighborhood commercial” lots and the first 80 of an eventual 160 “eight-plex” apartment units.
Once the commercial lots are developed and those first 80 units rented, DP would come back to the city and seek $1.3 million in “workforce housing” TIF aid for the other 80 units.
Also Wednesday, the five-member CRA board re-elected Mike Jacobson as its chairman and Rob Stefka as vice chairman.
