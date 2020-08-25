TIF financing arrangements to launch a mixed apartment-commercial project at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard will be finalized when North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority meets Wednesday.
The five-member CRA board will consider approving a formal “redevelopment contract” with DP Management Inc. of Omaha at the 3 p.m. meeting in the conference room at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Members also will elect new officers before taking up the DP contract. Mike Jacobson is the current CRA chairman.
The City Council gave 7-1 approval Feb. 18 to DP’s two-stage redevelopment plan on the western 20.3 acres of a vacant 62-acre tract north and east of West A and Lakeview.
Initial “directed health measures” due to the COVID-19 pandemic set in across Nebraska a month later.
DP Management President Brian Riley said in June that the novel coronavirus “has had a tremendous impact on financing” but his firm was still pursuing the North Platte project.
DP intends to build 160 “eight-plex” apartment units in two 80-unit stages, along with four “neighborhood commercial” lots in the first stage fronting West A and Lakeview.
The council’s February vote granted DP’s request for $1.6 million in initial tax increment financing toward the overall project’s $2.04 million in eligible infrastructure costs. DP would absorb the rest.
The TIF aid doesn’t include the intended widening of Lakeview north of West A, for which the council created a “street improvement district” in January to be paid for with street bonds. Work would be done as DP’s first stage takes shape.
As with all TIF projects, DP will have up to 15 years to gradually collect its initial $1.6 million in TIF aid from taxes generated by the increase in the property’s taxable value. The rest of DP’s $2.04 million in eligible infrastructure costs wouldn’t be reimbursed.
Local governments will continue to receive taxes on the property’s current value until either DP receives all its expected TIF aid or the 15-year clock runs out.
Once the first 80 units are rented and the commercial lots developed, DP would seek council approval of $1.3 million in “workforce housing” TIF aid to build the other 80 units. It won’t seek such aid for the first 80.
Because of the two-stage approach, DP’s $9.5 million first stage would come fully onto property tax rolls before the second stage’s eventual TIF costs are paid off, CRA attorney Mike Bacon said in February.
