NP Community Playhouse receives grant

The North Platte Community Playhouse announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of $17,190 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support the basic operations of the organization.

“The North Platte Community Playhouse contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in North Platte,” Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise said. “We commend the work being done by organizations such as the North Platte Community Playhouse because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

For more information about the activities of the Playhouse, contact Playhouse manager Ashley Aloi at 308-532-8559.

