NP Fire Department remembers 9/11 attacks

Anytime Fitness in downtown North Platte was the center Friday morning of Friday's North Platte Fire Department observance of the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001. Besides hanging a large U.S. flag from atop the department's ladder truck, firefighters inside the gym again climbed the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs to the top of the toppled World Trade Center towers, said Firefighters Taylor Barton and Justin Thompson. They also blew their units' horns at the clock times — 8:46, 9:02, 9:37 and 10:03 a.m. — when hijacked airliners respectively struck each World Trade Center tower, rammed into the Pentagon and crashed in a farm field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers assaulted their hijackers. Because of the Central Time-Eastern Time difference, the actual events in 2001 happened one hour earlier.

 Todd von Kampen/The North Platte Telegraph

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.