NP Playhouse board votes to resume showing movies

The North Platte Community Playhouse board voted to restart movies beginning Saturday with masks required.

“We want to open the theater to quality family movie entertainment especially now that AMC Theater is no longer available,” said Rajean Shepherd, administrative assistant. “Masks will be required and all current health and safety protocols will remain in place.”

On Saturday, the theater will show the movie “I Still Believe” at 3 and 7 p.m.

On Nov. 14, “Toy Story 4” will be shown, and on Nov. 21, “Dolittle.” Each will be at 3 and 7 p.m. as well.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.

For more information, call the Playhouse at 308-532-8559.